Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $66.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.6667.
TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $57.28.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.