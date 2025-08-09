Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $66.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.6667.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

