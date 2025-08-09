Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,590 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

