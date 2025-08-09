Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Techprecision Price Performance
TPCS stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.25. Techprecision has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.
Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Techprecision had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 8.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Techprecision
About Techprecision
TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Techprecision
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Techprecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techprecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.