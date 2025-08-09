Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TPCS stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.25. Techprecision has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Techprecision had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 8.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Techprecision in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Techprecision in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Techprecision by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

