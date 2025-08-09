TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $19.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $452.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The information services provider reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter. TechTarget had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 188.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 526,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 301,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 102,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

