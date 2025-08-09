The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,204.25. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 56.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 7,124.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1,274.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 168,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

