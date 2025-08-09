The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

PNTG opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,204.25. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

