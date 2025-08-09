The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,772.

Several research firms have commented on WEIR. Shore Capital downgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.99) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,710 ($36.45) to GBX 3,010 ($40.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.69) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,492 ($33.52) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,875 ($25.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710.66 ($36.46). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,533 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,391.87.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 58.70 ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Research analysts predict that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current year.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

