Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Critical Analysis

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tofutti Brands and Kerry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tofutti Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kerry Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tofutti Brands and Kerry Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tofutti Brands $8.82 million 0.41 -$860,000.00 ($0.15) -4.67 Kerry Group $7.50 billion 2.02 $728.69 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tofutti Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Tofutti Brands and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tofutti Brands -8.77% -22.85% -18.67% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tofutti Brands has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Tofutti Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Tofutti Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Tofutti Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc. engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products. It sells its products through independent unaffiliated food brokers to distributors, as well as on a direct basis to retail chain accounts or to warehouse accounts that directly service chain accounts. Tofutti Brands, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

