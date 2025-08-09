Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – August 6th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, Upstart, Micron Technology, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and servicing of motor vehicles and related components. They encompass traditional carmakers, parts suppliers, electric-vehicle producers and aftermarket service providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the automotive sector’s growth prospects, which are driven by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,525,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,902,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1 year low of $191.48 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,330,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,250,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.17. 4,288,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,307,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $22.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $966.13. 1,018,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $809.26 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $980.80 and a 200 day moving average of $984.49. The stock has a market cap of $428.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $14.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. 12,707,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,531. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.56. 2,212,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.90. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $236.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

