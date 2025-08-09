Top Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – August 6th

Get alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Cencora, AbbVie, Bloom Energy, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use living organisms or molecular biology techniques to develop products such as therapeutics, diagnostics and bioengineered crops. Because these firms often rely on long, costly research and regulatory approval processes, their share prices can be highly volatile. Investors in biotech stocks seek outsized returns driven by successful clinical trials or product launches, but they must also bear the risk of trial failures and shifting regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.93. 2,446,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $372.35 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $15.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.80. 951,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,824. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.34. 1,920,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,732. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.85.

Cencora (COR)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,353. Cencora has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.01.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $195.23. 1,152,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,758. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 983.50 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $419.88. 387,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.57 and a beta of 0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $426.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.19.

