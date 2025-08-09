Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – August 6th

Get alerts:

IREN, Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital, Cleanspark, TeraWulf, Core Scientific, and Bit Digital are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or assets are tied to bitcoin—whether through mining operations, blockchain technology development, or holding substantial bitcoin reserves. By buying these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements without needing to purchase or store the cryptocurrency itself. Examples include major bitcoin mining firms, blockchain infrastructure providers, and corporations that report large bitcoin holdings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 15,620,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,593,908. IREN has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 12,951,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,428,492. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 8,282,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,391,738. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 7,042,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390,893. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 14,099,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,759,391. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.17.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 4,407,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,845. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 6.60.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 11,158,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,460,543. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 4.90.

