Top Casino Stocks To Follow Now – August 6th

Flutter Entertainment, Sharplink Gaming, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, and Red Rock Resorts are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, gaming resorts and related entertainment facilities. They offer investors exposure to the gaming and hospitality industry, with performance driven by factors such as consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and regulatory environments. As a result, casino stocks can be more volatile than broader market indices, reflecting changes in economic conditions and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.89. 1,220,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.59. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $309.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 12,227,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Sharplink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 3,892,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 1,121,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.53. 277,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,743. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 202,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,460. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66.

