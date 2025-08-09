Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now – August 7th

Get alerts:

Bit Digital, CIMG, Opendoor Technologies, TeraWulf, and Sabre are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low prices, often below $5 per share, and are frequently listed on over‐the‐counter (OTC) markets or “pink sheets.” Because they have limited liquidity, sparse financial information, and wide bid‐ask spreads, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry greater risk. Investors may be attracted by the prospect of outsized gains but must be prepared for significant price swings and potential losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Bit Digital stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 105,687,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,303,451. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 4.90.

CIMG (IMG)

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 703,422,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.02. CIMG has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.50.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 138,618,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,282,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Opendoor Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.02.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,005,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,828,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 3.17.

Sabre (SABR)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

SABR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 71,190,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

