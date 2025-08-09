Top Robotics Stocks To Watch Today – August 7th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, PROCEPT BioRobotics, TechnipFMC, and SPX Technologies are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies. These companies may operate in industries such as industrial automation, healthcare robotics, logistics and consumer products. Investors buy robotics stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of applications ranging from factory automation to service and medical robots. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,678,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,121,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.64. 2,385,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.69. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,104. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA traded up $7.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,238. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

PRCT traded down $6.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 4,917,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,747. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,949. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTI

SPX Technologies (SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.12. 444,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,023. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPXC

Featured Stories