Top Shipping Stocks To Research – August 7th

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Etsy, Carrier Global, BWX Technologies, and Rio Tinto are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are equity securities of publicly traded companies that own and operate vessels for maritime freight—such as container ships, dry bulk carriers, oil tankers and LNG carriers—and often provide related port and logistics services. Their share prices tend to move with global trade volumes, freight-rate fluctuations and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,915,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $156.85.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,325. Etsy has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,502. Carrier Global has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,709. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $189.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,740. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

