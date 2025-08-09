TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 326 ($4.38) to GBX 374 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.80) on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.95.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current year.

TP ICAP Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Stewart sold 214,471 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £559,769.31 ($752,884.08). Also, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 362,282 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £945,556.02 ($1,271,763.31). In the last three months, insiders sold 795,571 shares of company stock worth $207,644,031. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About TP ICAP Group

