Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:ETHA)

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 109,364 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately31% compared to the typical daily volume of 83,653 call options.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
