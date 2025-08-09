Traders Purchase Large Volume of Energy Transfer Call Options (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 441,447 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof814% compared to the typical daily volume of 48,301 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

