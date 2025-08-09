Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Get Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of TREX opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. Trex has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,404 shares of company stock worth $333,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Trex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Trex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 131,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.