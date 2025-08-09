TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 3585456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TripAdvisor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 904.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,904 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 599,933 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 791,287 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 278,821 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

