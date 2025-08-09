Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Down 19% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19% during trading on Thursday after Shore Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 45 to GBX 30. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.16). 32,951,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 7,989,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.32 ($0.19).
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 ($0.22) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.53. The stock has a market cap of £184.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
