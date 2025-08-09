Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Twin Vee PowerCats Stock Performance

Shares of VEEE opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. Twin Vee PowerCats had a negative net margin of 96.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

