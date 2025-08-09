TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of TXO opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $607.77 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Kevil purchased 3,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,689.12. The trade was a 12.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luther King, Jr. purchased 500,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,061,530 shares in the company, valued at $45,922,950. This represents a 19.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,473,000 shares of company stock worth $52,095,540.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

