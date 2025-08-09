UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $156.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $30,611,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,613,505.65. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,715,000 after buying an additional 2,685,026 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after buying an additional 2,577,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 1,916,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,924,000 after buying an additional 1,389,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

