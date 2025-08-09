Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $7.24. Ultralife shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 239,208 shares.

The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. Ultralife had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In other news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,400. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $87,864.61. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,045,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,330.09. This represents a 1.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,140 shares of company stock valued at $256,355. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 24.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.00.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

