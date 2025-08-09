United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

