Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 15.66%. On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

