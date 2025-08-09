Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 235.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $215.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

