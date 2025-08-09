Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ULH opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $612.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.50 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,347,000 after buying an additional 386,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $4,437,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 551.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 81,304 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $789,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

