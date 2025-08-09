Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPBD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,653 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 414.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 179.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

UPBD opened at $21.62 on Friday.

UPBD opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.64%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

