Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Price Down 14.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.4% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $17.12. 366,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,583,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 13th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $143,971.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,156.88. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $98,551.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,503.06. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,833 shares of company stock valued at $280,567. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,047.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6,908.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.12.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

