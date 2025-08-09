Ventum Financial Analysts Give Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) a C$1.15 Price Target

Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 price target on Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital set a C$1.05 price target on Coelacanth Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$1.10.

Coelacanth Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVE:CEI opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84. Coelacanth Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.84 million, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Jody Denis sold 54,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$43,968.00. Also, Senior Officer John Nandor Fur sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$47,760.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,356 shares of company stock valued at $320,493. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Coelacanth Energy Company Profile

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

