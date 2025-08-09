Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE:VET opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

