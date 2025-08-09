Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Village Super Market Price Performance

VLGEA stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Village Super Market

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Village Super Market during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the first quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 41.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 8,860.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 41.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

