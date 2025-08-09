Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Village Super Market Price Performance
VLGEA stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.51.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
