Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Vital Energy Trading Down 0.4%

VTLE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $99,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,231.97. The trade was a 2.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 50,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,568,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,149,065.96. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

