Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Up 13.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $42.73 and last traded at $42.24. 1,039,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 966,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VITL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Insider Activity

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $1,175,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,858,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,662,721.30. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,607.39. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,400 shares of company stock worth $2,413,630 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,043,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.