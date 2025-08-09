Wall Street Zen Downgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Hold

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry
In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $85,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $301,890.75. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $116,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,183.20. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $95,166,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $53,267,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 69.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,112,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,064,000 after buying an additional 9,442,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $19,485,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $14,282,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
