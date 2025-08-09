Wall Street Zen Downgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to Sell

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $282.15 million, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $48,204.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,973,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,298,970.10. This represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,523.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,980,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,898,409.60. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,947 shares of company stock worth $624,022. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

About BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 70,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 10,464.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.