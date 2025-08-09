Wall Street Zen Downgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to Sell

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
BRT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $282.15 million, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $20.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $48,204.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,973,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,298,970.10. This represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,523.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,980,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,898,409.60. This represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,947 shares of company stock worth $624,022. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
