Wall Street Zen Downgrades CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) to Buy

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. D. Boral Capital lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. D Boral Capital lowered CorMedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on CorMedix from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of CRMD opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.71. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 42.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4830.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

