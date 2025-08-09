Wall Street Zen Downgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Hold

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

DLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $186,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,375. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,391. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $2,214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 157.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

