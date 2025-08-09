Wall Street Zen Downgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Sell

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $24.72 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in WPP by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WPP by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

