Wall Street Zen Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to “Strong-Buy”

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.68. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 97.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 368.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7,401.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.