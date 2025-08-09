Wall Street Zen Upgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Hold

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Down 1.9%

FRPT stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 1,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.