Wall Street Zen Upgrades Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) to “Hold”

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Interactive Strength to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Price Performance

Shares of TRNR opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.15. Interactive Strength has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $797.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($17.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative net margin of 469.69% and a negative return on equity of 445.35%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Strength

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interactive Strength stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Interactive Strength at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.