Wall Street Zen Upgrades Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to Buy

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a P/E ratio of -302.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

