Wall Street Zen Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Buy

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $776.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $124,329.36. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $184,011. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,908 shares of company stock worth $307,759. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

