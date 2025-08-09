Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 39.1% during the first quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 545,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCC opened at $60.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $297.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

