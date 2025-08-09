Water Stocks To Follow Now – August 7th

Get alerts:

CocaCola, PepsiCo, CRH, Home Depot, Parker-Hannifin, RTX, and Emerson Electric are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the sourcing, treatment, distribution and infrastructure of freshwater and wastewater systems. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms that supply essential water services, develop purification technologies or manage water resources. Because water is a critical and scarce resource, water stocks are often viewed as defensive investments with long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

CocaCola stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.41. 15,777,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,148,021. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.73.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.92. 7,668,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.76. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $9.36 on Thursday, reaching $106.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,760,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,288. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.79. 2,427,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,284. The company has a market cap of $383.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Shares of PH stock traded up $28.67 on Thursday, hitting $725.80. 1,242,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $695.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.75. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $745.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.50. 5,093,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

