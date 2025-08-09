Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on W. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.96.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $78.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 236,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,022.53. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,573. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,309 shares of company stock worth $44,081,005 in the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5,850.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 47,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

