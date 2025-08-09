Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COGT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 2,777,777 shares of Cogent Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,993.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,003,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,030,762. This trade represents a 44.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249,845 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 8,963,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,975 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 233,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $17,970,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

